EDMONTON -- The public has seemingly lost a little confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine after Alberta suspended its use in people under the age of 55 with a recommendation from federal officials.

The decision to limit its use in Alberta came after Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended suspending the use of AstraZeneca due to fears that recipients could develop a rare type of blood clot, despite reportedly low odds of it happening.

“This is a precautionary measure that is being taken across Canada,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health on Monday.

“All available data and evidence shows no increase in the overall risk of blood clots, for those who receive AstraZeneca, and a very small number of people who received the vaccine, a blood clot in the brain was reported four to 20 days after the vaccine.”

Several European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca earlier in the year, but have since resumed its use.

Despite those potential risks, some Albertans still chose to get the AstraZeneca shot — and don’t regret it even after recent news.

“It was the first shot available to us and we had decided we would take the first one we could,” said Leona Pelke, an Edmonton business owner. “We just want to be protected.”

Pelke and her husband got their first dose of AstraZeneca just over two weeks ago and are looking forward to getting their second shot.

“The day we got our shots this big weight was lifted off of us, we’re that much closer to being back to normal and that’s important,” said Pelke. “We’ve all lived in this nightmare for over a year now and we need it to end.”

She said she did a lot of reading on the AstraZeneca vaccine before booking her appointment, and did so with confidence.

“The numbers of people that had a reaction compared to the number of doses given, that gives you such high odds of not having anything happen,” said Pelke.

One professor at the University of Alberta said the recent controversy around the AstraZeneca vaccine is unfortunate, as it might result in less people getting vaccinated.

“It is still very much better to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Lorne Tyrrell, a virology professor. “The risks of the complications are very low and the risks of the disease are much higher than the risks of a complication.“

Not all Albertans are as confident or as comfortable though. An informal CTV News Edmonton poll on Twitter showed that, as of 4 p.m., out of over 1,800 respondents, over half would not get the AstraZeneca vaccine if it was offered to them right away.

Given recent news about the AstraZeneca vaccine, would you get one if it was offered to you today? — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) March 30, 2021

CTV News Edmonton also received numerous responses to this question on Facebook with many saying that would not want to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Others said that while they understand the fear surrounding vaccines, they still wanted to get any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Donna Bell, a 48-year-old Indigenous woman who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 17, said she had mild side-effects, but still wants a second dose.

“I had a severe throbbing arm for 5 hours just under the 24 hour mark,” said Bell. “I used ice packs to subside the pain and I had no other side-effects.”

“I am scheduled for my second one with AstraZeneca on July 7 – assuming this is a go ahead. If not I am prepared to take whatever second dose provider is recommended.”

Hinshaw clarified on Monday that “we are pausing, again, out of a sense of precaution and wanting to make sure that we do extra work to be able to offer detailed information to anyone under the age of 55.”

As of Monday, Hinshaw was not aware of anyone in Canada having developed blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She added that about 900 doses of that vaccine had been given to Albertans under the age of 55 before its use was limited.

Hinshaw also said that there were less than 200 doses of AstraZeneca left in the province as of Monday afternoon and none would be expiring before May.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset