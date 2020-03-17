EDMONTON -- Some transit riders are concerned changes by the City of Edmonton meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 on buses and trains will have the opposite effect.

Randy Nonay normally takes the #162 bus from Eaux Claires to Edmonton's core.

On Tuesday, however, the downtown worker needed to catch the #9 bus and LRT at the Royal Alex station, following a decision by the city to revert to Saturday schedules.

"When it left Eau Claire, wasn't that full. It had like 20 some people on it," he estimated.

But the bus filled as it made its way south.

"Before it even crossed the Yellowhead, I counted up to 55 people and I couldn't see the people getting on anymore."

Other Edmonton riders wrote CTV News Edmonton about overcrowding on buses from Jasper Place Terminal, and Routes 2 and 4 headed downtown.

One transit user feared his coworkers would think he'd get them sick because he takes public transit.

Edmonton Transit Service is seeing about a 22 per cent drop in ridership as more people begin to follow provincial advice to self-isolate and work from home, the mayor and city manager said Monday.

That matches with Nonay's Monday observations of fewer than a dozen people on the #162 bus – but he can't see the current response being very effective.

"You're so close you can't help but get it if they have it," he commented.

"It forces crowding. It forces people to have to readjust their schedules to fit these buses, and it forces people who don't have any kind of transit – they're really in trouble."

A heart condition increases Nonay's risk of becoming sick.

He'd like to see weekday routes continue to run less frequently, with caps of 20 or 30 people per bus.

"If it stays the way it is now, I'm going to have to stop working because it's not safe for me to ride the bus."

Mayor Don Iveson said the public feedback had been heard "loud and clear."

"I'm … pushing [City of Edmonton] officials hard for service changes. Sorry about this," he tweeted.

"Your safety and the safety of our staff matters most in these challenging times. We'll fix this."

I’m hearing your concerns on #yegtransit service adjustments loud and clear this morning and pushing @cityofedmonton officials hard for service changes.



Sorry about this.



Your safety and the safety of our staff matters most in these challenging times.



We’ll fix this. #yegcc https://t.co/QXa4undxU7 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) March 17, 2020

The City of Edmonton did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's request for comment but was expected to announce updates to its transit plan at 2 p.m. Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa and Matthew Black