EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says it's ready for the first major snowfall of the season, without the use of calcium chloride on the roads.

“We have more than 500 field staff ready, and, including contracted equipment, have access to several hundred pieces of machinery, including plows, graders or other specialized equipment,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor, Infrastructure Operations, City of Edmonton in a written release. “Our equipment and response can adjust to a variety of different winter weather situations, from a light dusting of snow to ice storms or blizzards.”

While the city will replace calcium chloride on streets with sand and salt, it will continue to use calcium chloride on city-maintained sidewalks and bike lanes and as a pre-wetting agent for sand and salt on the streets. The city voted to discontinue calcium chloride use on city streets in October.

The city will continue to use a priority system to decide which roads are cleared first. Freeways, bus routes and major arterial routes will be cleared within 48 hours of a major snowfall, with local industrial, residential roads and alleys being cleared within five days from the end of a major snowfall.

“The major roads get cleared first since that’s where most people travel. Local and collector roads are cleared after we’re able to ensure safe travels on those priority one roads. Clearing also means different things for different roads. In residential areas, for example, roads may still be left with a minimal snowpack on them,” said Grant.

Snowfall of fewer than three centimetres will not be treated as a major snowfall, and maintenance like sanding to keep traffic moving.