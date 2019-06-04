

CTV Edmonton





The Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement says an investigation has determined that the cause of a fire at their barn in April was electrical.

The fire broke out April 11, killing more than 35 animals.

“We lost more than just a barn. We lost our children. We lost our memories. We lost our dream,” says a written statement on the organization’s website.

FARRM says over the coming months they’ll release information about the future of the organization. Several days after the fire they received a $10,000 donation from Second Chance Animal Rescue to rebuild the barn.