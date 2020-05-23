EDMONTON -- Canadian actor Michael J. Fox extended his gratitude to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 by making a video thanking them.

In a video posted to the Alberta Health Service media Twitter account, the Edmonton-born actor praised healthcare workers in Alberta and beyond.

“You’ve been incredible. This moment called for an answer and a response and an action and you’ve provided it,” Fox went on to say.

“We are so grateful. So grateful. Here in New York it was a nightmare, and I imagine back home it was not too fun either. So I really appreciate it, we really appreciate it. We love you, we thank you. Thank you.”

Fox is best known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy, as well as his portrayal of Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties.