'We need an overhaul': Coun. Andrew Knack on why he's stepping down, and what's next
Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack discusses his decision not to seek re-election, and what his political future may look like.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Michael Higgins: Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack made a recent announcement that he will not be on the ballot in the next municipal election set for the fall of 2025.
Councillor Knack joins us now. Councillor, your announcement comes roughly a year before the next election. So, why now?
Andrew Knack: A few reasons. I think why I've done it this early is because if we're going to have new people running, I want to make sure they have as much time as possible to learn everything that they can, to try to get themselves ready for that, because it takes a lot to learn every little in and out of this role.
Hopefully they'll take the opportunity to maybe connect with me and engage with me. I'm happy to share my feedback and thoughts.
But I think overall, why I'm deciding to make this decision, is that I think it is time. It'll be 12 years by the end of next year that I've been on council, and there is that desire to have new perspectives to try to tackle some of the complex issues we're dealing with.
MH: Was there something in particular though, that cinched the decision?
AK: I think it's the fact that there have been a few people I've talked with that I think would make incredible city councillors, who have said that they don't want to run if I'm going to run.
I hate the idea of holding up space when you have these passionate Edmontonians, who are incredible people who I know could accomplish great things, who will have a different way of looking at things.
The last thing I want to be thinking about is, “Have I been sticking around too long?”
We've seen some of this in the U.S., and even in federal politics here in Canada, where maybe there are times where elected representatives stick around a little longer than they probably should.
I don't want to be at that point where people are asking that question of themselves and saying, “Why is he still here after so long? What is he really adding in terms of contributions?” Versus being able to leave on a really high note and hopefully help support good people to become successful in this role.
MH: Much continues to be made over the changing provincial-municipal dynamic, and the degree of control the Smith government is taking in that relationship - How much did that factor into your decision?
AK: It plays a bit of a role. It's certainly much more challenging today than it was 11 years ago to be in this role, especially with the current provincial government's approach. They very much seemingly want to control most of what we're doing as much as they can, and technically it is their legal right to do so.
We are creatures of the province, but I think, up until two years ago, it was very common for municipalities across this province to have more local autonomy; to be able to make decisions and to be ultimately accountable to the people that elected them, not to the provincial government.
So that is making things much more challenging. We're seeing the provincial government consistently pull away funding from municipalities, not just the city of Edmonton.
We're seeing them not take the role that they need to in things like housing and homelessness, which is their jurisdiction, but the municipalities bear the brunt of that.
So that is a challenging dynamic that I think we need to really carefully consider as we go forward, because if it continues, it's going to make every municipal councillor's job very tough in the future.
MH: How much of a difference do you think it would have been made if there had been both NDP and UCP MLAs elected in Edmonton?
AK: I'm not sure that would have made much of a difference. Quite honestly - and this is the challenge with partisan politics as a whole, is that the party tells you what you do.
So it doesn't matter if you were elected by your constituents in your riding, the party has said, “You're going to vote this way. You're going to use this type of key message when you're communicating on social media”, if you're allowed to communicate yourself at all.
I think there's been so much of a centralization of control in provincial and federal politics by the leader and the party establishment, that it's really hard for individual MLAs or MPs to represent the constituents that they that were they were elected to serve.
MH: What do you make of the introduction of party politics to municipal ballots in the next elections in Edmonton and Calgary?
AK: I think that's a really big concern. Look no further than the bill that introduced this ability - Bill 20.
If you actually watched that debate in the legislature – and it was the first time I really genuinely watched the legislature for a steady and ongoing period -- the Minister of Municipal Affairs, who was leading that bill, was essentially the only person that talked from the provincial government.
When there was the opportunity to speak to the bill and why they felt it was important to support, it was just the Minister of Municipal Affairs. There was no other MLA from government that spoke to that bill.
So I think this goes back to the point – if we want party politics, why bother electing individual people? This is my comment about Bill 20: if the provincial government has the desire to have their own people on city council, just get rid of the ones you don’t like and put the ones you want there. I mean, they literally have that ability through the Municipal Government Act.
MH: Had you run again, would you have aligned with a party?
AN: No. I would have run as an independent. There's no doubt in my mind, in part because I think Edmontonians are going to soundly reject partisan politics.
I don't think there's any person who looks at what's happening in either the legislature or parliament - again, I'm going to pick on both orders of government -- I don't think there's anyone that looks at that and says, “Oh, yeah, that's working really well right now.”
I think they look at their municipal councils in their council chambers across all of Canada, and what they see are people from across partisan lines working together on issues - sometimes voting against one another on one issue, and then on the next issue voting in the same way -- because politics is nuanced.
People aren't only Conservative or only New Democrat or only Liberal, they are nuanced. They have positions that might align on the right side on one day and align the left side on the other day. At city halls, we're able to navigate that nuance and actually engage people in thoughtful dialogue.
MH: Bringing it back to you, now that we’re talking about different levels of government, it’s been widely reported that you’re not necessarily closing the door on an extended career in politics.
What will you rely on in your decision-making process when deciding whether to run provincially or federally, and how to navigate the partisan element?
AK: That would be the most important thing to resolve before I would ever consider moving into another order of government. I don't want to go into provincial or federal politics only to be told to do every little thing this exact specific way - and if you don't then you can't be part of it.
I think we need to see a few changes. Actually, I've gone further and will say I think we need an overhaul to how partisan politics works.
There needs to be more individual freedom for MLAs and MPs to do the job of representing their local constituents while recognizing you are still part of a team - you never are going to eliminate that entirely.
I also think there needs to be a civility and respect brought back. I've touched on this a few times. If I were to start heckling my city council colleagues, reporters would cover that – it would be a meaningful story, because that's not what happens on a day to day basis.
Yet we've chosen to accept that, provincially and federally, when folks walk into the legislature or into parliament, we almost just assume it's going to be a situation where people start yelling towards one another; calling each other names, behaving in a disrespectful way, behaving in a way that if your kid was doing that in school, they would get a call from the principal saying your child is misbehaving.
Yet we've accepted that as the normal. So we need to see that overhauled in order for some people to want to be part of it. And I think we've got to try, because the system is so dysfunctional right now, it's not producing good governance.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
Actor Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen, dies at 63
Chad McQueen, an actor known for his performances in the 'Karate Kid' movies and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces US$47M haul in hours afterward
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
NEW N.B. premier's asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing 'significant threats to festival operations and public safety.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, right here
We've produced a special webcast edition of CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
-
Teen charged in relation to residential fire in Riverbend, police continue search for second suspect
One teen has been charged and police are searching for a second suspect in relation to a number of fires that took place in Riverbend in late August.
-
Calgary pipeline repairs to be complete by this weekend
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says construction work has been going well and is expected to be wrapped up by this weekend, with restrictions being lifted by Sept. 22.
Lethbridge
-
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
-
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
-
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
-
Harvest 61% complete, hot, dry weather leading to assorted issues
While mostly dry conditions across the province helped producers steam ahead with harvest, the heat and lack of moisture is contributing to declining soil quality.
Vancouver
-
Family of woman killed in West Vancouver wedding crash upset driver not facing criminal charges
Sixty-seven-year-old Annie Kong was a devoted grandmother who started every day with a video chat with her daughter and two young granddaughters.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Richmond, B.C., currency exchange fined $315K by federal anti-money-laundering agency
A currency exchange in Richmond, B.C., has been fined more than $315,000 for six violations of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing rules, the federal regulator that enforces those rules announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
Harbour Air suspends service between Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, citing low demand
Seaplane operator Harbour Air says it is cancelling one of its routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and temporarily suspending some flights to the Sunshine Coast, due to decreasing ticket sales.
-
Dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk in B.C. through the fall
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.
Toronto
-
-
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
-
Ontario regulator lays 124 new charges against Toronto home builder
An Ontario regulator has laid 124 new charges against a Toronto home builder accused of constructing and selling homes without a licence.
Montreal
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Parents outraged after homeless man allegedly spits on a 3-year-old near daycare
Some parents in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough are worried after a homeless man allegedly attacked a 3-year-old child while he was on his way to daycare located next to a homeless shelter.
-
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.B. premier's asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
-
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
Winnipeg
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
-
Three new options unveiled for new Manitoba health cards
Premier Wab Kinew posted on Instagram Thursday asking for opinions on three draft designs for the new health cards.
-
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
Ottawa
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury's encampment population has doubled in a year
More tents are going up in Energy Court at an encampment near the former safe consumption site trailer.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
-
Police in North Bay say vehicle was driving 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone
A 66-year-old from a community near Temiscaming is facing charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
-
House fire in Barrie displaces residents, cause under investigation
Emergency crews battled heavy smoke and flames after a fire broke out in a garage at a Barrie home Thursday afternoon.
-
Former student arrested after threats against Collingwood Ont. school results in guns, high capacity magazines seizure: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigating a threat made against a Simcoe County school arrested two young men and seized several weapons.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
London
-
TVDSB releases expenses for off-site retreat to Toronto
More details have been released on the expenses associated with TVDSB's off-site planning meeting in Toronto.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
-
Survivor winner training to become a doctor in London, Ont.
A Canadian winner of the reality series Survivor is spending part of her $1 million U.S. paycheck to train to become a doctor in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent moving forward with tiny transitional cabins as number of homeless encampments grows
$3.8 million in funding has been approved by Chatham-Kent Council to see 50 tiny transitional cabins built on Chatham's east side.
-
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
-
Could a Windsor resident win the record Lotto Max jackpot? Here are the odds:
Some Windsor lotto players are likely hoping for a historic $75 million win this Friday.