'We need to do more': How 15 kids died in 6 months while, or after, receiving care in Alberta
Suicides, drug poisonings and homicides are all causes listed in a new report that examined why 15 young Albertans died in a six-month period last year.
What they all had in common is they were youth who died while receiving care from the Alberta government, or within two years of leaving the system.
"To have that many young people die in such a short time period, it's always sad," said Del Graff, Alberta’s outgoing child and youth advocate.
The deaths, all involving people aged 19 or younger, happened between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2021.
Eleven of the 15 were Indigenous, and eight of them were receiving care outside of their home communities, the report found.
"I think it's concerning. It really just calls that we need to do more to support youth that are falling between the cracks," said Keleigh Larson at Bent Arrow Healing Society.
The leading cause of death was drug poisoning. Six of the deaths involved illegal drugs, including the passing of a 12-year-old-girl.
"Claire was a creative Métis girl who loved to draw. She was a happy young person who was observant and mature for her age," the report states.
"Claire was exposed to escalating parental substance use and neglect, which led to frequent placement and school moves. Claire and her family had multiple brief involvements with Child Intervention Services. Claire died from suspected drug poisoning."
"It's very concerning this trend seems to be on the upward swing for young people in our province," Graff said of drug use.
"I think it's fentanyl, accidental overdose, a lot of experimenting," Larson explained.
Three of the deaths were caused by suicide, three were listed as homicide and the other three each involved a car crash, kidney disease and "injuries" suffered "while in care."
'CALL AN ALL PARTY REVIEW'
The office of the child and youth advocate has been releasing mandatory review data of deaths that occurred starting in April 2018.
Alberta has reviewed 72 deaths since then, an average of 10 every six months. Not every death is reviewed.
One of the recommendations stemming from the latest report is a call on the government to be more accountable.
Currently, the only requirement is that the province respond to recommendations within 75 days.
The NDP's critic for children’s services called the report "heartbreaking" and offered to help.
"We're calling on the government to call an all-party review to work together on this issue, collaboratively. This is a crisis we are facing for young people," MLA Rakhi Pancholi said.
The minister responsible said her staff already reviews each case to see if any additional recommendations are needed.
That work is also made public, pointed out Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schultz.
"We do have a process that is very transparent and holds the government accountable to the recommendations, and the government response to each of these recommendations. This is a new process," she explained.
The next report is due in six months. Graff said sadly, he expects to see a similar number of deaths.
"That's the tragedy. It's that this trajectory is growing when we need to see it shrinking," he said.
Terri Pelton will be sworn in as Alberta's new child and youth advocate on Friday.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have one-hour with him.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
BREAKING | Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
-
Albertan lands 350-pound sturgeon while kayak fishing in BC
Not only did Braeden Rouse hook the giant fish, he managed to pull it to shore.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
-
Saskatoon food bank seeing 'very high' increase of food insecurity due to inflation
With the rise in food costs across the country, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says food insecurity has become “very high” in the city and area.
Regina
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits
A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl's sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.
-
Accidental fires in abandoned buildings raise issues over homelessness
Concerns were raised in the Legislature Wednesday over the number of burned houses in inner city neighbourhoods.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Second suspect extradited to Canada to face charges in Hamilton, Ont. murder
The remaining suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ont. that claimed the life of a man from British Columbia has been extradited back to Canada.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Longueuil resident answers the call to help Ukrainian refugees
As Sonia Masseau keeps in touch with people still on the ground in Ukraine, the air raid siren is an all too familiar sound as it interrupts her Zoom video call with Ukrainian couple Nataliia and Dmytro Laptiev.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College expanding health programming
Sault College is planning a major expansion of its health programming.
-
Thousands of hours of overtime and relentless stress tells story behind Sudbury health unit's salary disclosure
Sudburians are getting a clearer picture behind the headline-grabbing salary disclosure of the region's medical officer of health.
-
North Bay man buying language lessons as a way to send money in support of Ukraine
Bob Olajos of North Bay has signed up for language lessons but doesn’t attend the lessons, he just continues to send money.
Winnipeg
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 6 more deaths as ICU admissions drop to seven-month low
Six more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
-
Richmond robbery suspect with 'pot belly' also sought in Vancouver incidents, police say
A serial robbery suspect already sought by Richmond RCMP for a string of five incidents in that city earlier this year has also caught the attention of Vancouver police.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Another COVID-19 death reported in Island Health: BCCDC
Six more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including one death that occurred in Island Health, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as 'possible hate crime'
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
-
Shipyard workers in Esquimalt, B.C., issue strike notice
Union workers for Seaspan Victoria have laid out a 72-hour strike notice to the company.