Students whose school year ended early when a wildfire breached their northern Alberta community will have a few extra days of summer vacation while officials make sure the building is fully clear of any soot and ash residue.

Paddle Prairie School announced on Friday its Sep. 3 start would be delayed, potentially by as many as two weeks.

Officials say concerns were raised in the previous week that the school still smelled of smoke, which could cause irritation or other health effects.

"It's a little frustrating that we've got this issue come up, but we've just got to deal with it," said board chairman Robin Guild.

"We need to make sure it's safe for our staff and our students."

Paddle Prairie School students were last in class on May 22, before being sent home because of bad air quality throughout the community.

The entire Métis settlement was later evacuated, a day before 16 homes were destroyed by the Chuckegg Fire. On June 7, the Ministry of Education officially declared the school's year over.

Although the fire hadn't reached Paddle Prairie School, the building did sustain smoke and soot damage.

Guild and Acting Superintendent Nancy Spencer-Poitras said restoration work had been completed over the summer, and that the school had even passed earlier tests.

"Up until that time, all of the tests showed the school was ready to go," said Spencer-Poitras.

New tests will be done on Tuesday, and their results may take up to seven days. For now, Sep. 16 has been named as a potential starting day, though the school is working to find an alternative space for classes if it is needed.

"We've been working all weekend to come up with alternatives," said Spencer-Poitras. "So it could be earlier than that."

Guild said he hoped the process would happen quickly, too.

"It's disrupting the community, it's disrupting the kids, and we need to get up and running as soon as quick as possible," he said.

Spencer-Poitras added, "Actually the kids want to get back to school because they miss their friends… They haven't seen their friends for quite a while, you know."

There are about 120 students at the Kindergarten to Grade 12 school, which is located some 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.