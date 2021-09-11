'We need to re-engage': Rally highlights concerns with Alberta draft curriculum

EDMONTON -

Hundreds gathered at a rally on Saturday outside the legislature demanding the province create a quality curriculum for students.

The “Respectful Rally for a Quality Curriculum for Alberta” highlighted concerns educators and parents have towards the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) proposed K-6 draft curriculum. Participants expressed the need for a curriculum that reflects Alberta’s diversity and better prepares children.

Dr. Angela Grace, an event coordinator, said the curriculum, as drafted by the UCP, cancels the work of the thousands of Albertans who participated in the 2018 rewrite process.

“Our government needs to take accountability in creating a quality curriculum for Alberta,” Grace said. “We need to re-engage with teachers to create a curriculum children can actually learn from.

“These curriculums can last for the next 30 or more years,” she added. “So this needs to be done well, it needs to be done right, and it needs to be handed back to teachers.”

During the rally, organizers played a game where they asked participants if a topic or subject was in the curriculum or not.

Sarah Hoffman, NDP education critic, attended the event and said she was proud to stand with the community to ensure students receive a better curriculum.

“It’s so important that we get this right,” Hoffman said. “The current draft is garbage. It doesn’t deserve to be in any school in Alberta.

“Albertan’s aren’t forgetting what’s in this draft,” she added.

A UCP MLA has asked the education minister to "slow down" work to develop and implement the proposed elementary school curriculum. In addition, the draft curriculum has received criticism from teachers, parents, education experts, Indigenous leaders, and school divisions for its lack of consultation, plagiarism, and content.