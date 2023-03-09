'We're a different team': New-look Oilers aim for revenge against juggernaut Boston team

Sure the Bruins beat them just 10 days ago, but the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers feels his team is even better ahead of a Thursday rematch in Boston.

Since the 3-2 loss on Feb. 27, a trio of near-trade-deadline deals have brought Mattias Ekholm and Nick Bjugstad to the roster, while Tyson Barrie and Jesse Puljujarvi were sent to other clubs.

"We're a different team now. A few trades have been made and so I'm anxious to see how we stack up against the league's top team," Jay Woodcroft said Thursday morning.

"We've played some good hockey games since that meeting. I thought the game we played against Boston was a good learning game too because I thought we did a lot of good things. But in the end we made one more mistake."

The Oilers are 3-1 since the loss to Boston and have scored 19 goals in those games.

Woodcroft doesn't often talk about the standings but brought up Thursday that the Oilers are just four points back of Western Conference co-leaders Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

"We're right there, but it's about finding a way to get points here down the stretch and trying to add layers to your game. But we feel good about our opportunity tonight. I'm excited to see how our team plays," he told reporters.

The Bruins are a tough challenge for any team. They have nine points more than anyone else in the NHL and 25 more than the Oilers.

"They just know how to win. Any slight mistake or any room that you give them, they are able to capitalize. For us, it's going to take a full 60 minutes, laser focus, to get it done," defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

"I think we have a lot of confidence in our group that we can come out here and play with anyone in this league. But this is a test. It's one thing to feel it in here, you gotta go out and prove it each and every night."

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in net after getting a 3-2 win in Buffalo Monday.

There is also a good chance forward Evander Kane will return after missing a couple of weeks with broken ribs.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals (129) in the NHL and scored the second most (235). Only Edmonton (251) has scored more goals.

"It's a huge challenge. If we can focus on ourselves and try to eliminate goals against, we know we're going to have a good chance," Ekholm said.

Since the big defenceman joined the team four games ago, Connor McDavid has nine points and Leon Draisaitl has seven. Ekholm said he's happy he doesn't have to play against them anymore.

"On the ice, it's as advertised. [McDavid is] the best in the world for sure. And I don't think Leon is far behind. I think those two guys, it's incredible to watch on a nightly basis just now, and be a part of that and be on the right side of it," Ekholm said.

The Oilers (35-22-8) faceoff against the Bruins (49-8-5) shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT.