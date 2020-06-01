EDMONTON -- Oilers anthem singer Robert Clark is open about living with depression and anxiety.

Now he's sharing more of his journey to help inspire other men to talk about their mental health.

"My wife and I have decided to separate and I've also decided to come out of the closet," Clark shared on CTV Morning Live on Monday. "Those are two big events that are kind of events on their own that could be difficult to deal with but you add in the pandemic and it could be a recipe for disaster."

He said as difficult as it has been, he has found comfort in being able to talk about it. And he wants other men to know that they can ask for help.

"It's okay to reach out, it's okay to talk about it," Clark said. "We're all struggling, we're all in the storm together, but for men especially, we tend not to say anything to anybody."

Clark first approached his doctor about his depression and anxiety 10 years ago. With the support of family and friends and daily medication, he is now feeling healthy and strong. He says being able to share his story has also helped in his mental health journey.

The Canadian Mental Health Association reported an increase in calls to its distress lines in April. Topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic accounted for up to 30 per cent of the calls.

The provincial government has online mental health resources available or people can call the Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, 24 hours a day.