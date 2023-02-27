'We're coming': Bettman says when asked about Edmonton hosting All-Star Game, NHL Draft

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman takes questions from reporters at Rogers Place in Edmonton on February 27, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman takes questions from reporters at Rogers Place in Edmonton on February 27, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island