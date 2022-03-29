'We're doing the work': Red Deer project won't derail Edmonton gondola, proponents say

A rendering of a gondola proposal in Red Deer, Alta. (Source: Prairie Sky Gondola) A rendering of a gondola proposal in Red Deer, Alta. (Source: Prairie Sky Gondola)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island