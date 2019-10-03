The Edmonton Ski Club is gearing up to open for the first time in two years.

"We have a new carpet lift going outside for the beginners on our beginner lift," explained club president Caroline Sledz at the group's annual general meeting Thursday evening.

"We're tuning up all of our equipment and our lifts. We've spruced up the lodge a bit and we're excited."

The century-old club was closed for the 2018-19 season to accommodate upgrade work, which was made possible in part by a $1.1-million boost from the provincial and municipal governments.

The financial help came after the club's lease agreement with the City of Edmonton was terminated in late-2017, and later drawn up again the following year.

Sledz said the club is excited to be back in business.