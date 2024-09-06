'We're going to be an economic powerhouse': River Cree breaks ground on $200M expansion

The River Cree Resort and Casino is planning to nearly double its size.

Ground broke on Friday on an expansion that includes 240 hotel rooms, around 40,000 feet of event space and a new swimming pool.

The River Cree Resort and Casino opened as a partnership in 2006, but Enoch Cree Nation is now the sole owner after buying out Paragon Gaming in 2014 and then Marriott Hotels in 2018.

"(It) means a lot to our Nation, as there's an opportunity for us to build capacity in our next generations to come, but to (also) provide sustainable resources for our nation as well," said Enoch Cree Nation Chief Cody Thomas.

The expansion will cost around $200 million dollars and will be paid for entirely from money made at the casino.

A rendering of the lobby area of the new River Cree Resort and Casino expansion, which broke ground Sept. 7, 2024. (Supplied) Enoch Cree Nation Council said the casino and new expansion could serve as a blueprint for other First Nations to grow their economies.

"Enoch, maskêkosihk as we're traditionally known, is going to continue to grow and we're going to be an economic powerhouse," said Enoch Cree Nation Coun. John Thomas.

"If we can do it, you can do it as well," Thomas said. "Uplifting one another, that's the goal, right? Our brothers and sisters shouldn't be left behind."

"The success of the River Cree resort is a testament to the ability of Enoch Cree Nation being able to get things done," said Andrew Boitchenko, a parliamentary secretary for Indigenous Relations.

The expansion is expected to be completed in spring 2027.