'We're going to have to deal with it': Alberta politicians share congratulations, concerns after Trump win

Alberta politicians reacted to the decisive victory of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who was elected as the 47th president of the United States on Tuesday.

Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Wednesday, congratulating Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"Alberta is a critical part of North American energy security as the single largest supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the United States …," Smith's post read in part.

"We look forward to reinforcing Alberta’s ties in the United States and working together with the new administration on this partnership."

Trump has promised on the campaign trail to renegotiate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as well as put in across-the-board tariffs of at least 10 per cent.

That America-first attitude has some concerned about what a second Trump term will mean for Alberta's economy and politics.

Economist Moshe Lander said it's difficult to know what Trump will follow through on, but tariffs could be devastating to Alberta's economy.

"If Albertans are working in sectors that are going to become the target of Trump tariffs, we might be talking about massive job losses," he said.

"It's hard to say, you know? Because it's hard to predict crazy."

Minister of Municipalities Ric McIver said the province has to work with "whoever's in charge," and will try and minimize the impact on any future tariffs.

"When someone's in charge of a government, they get to make decisions," McIver said. "We won't necessarily always agree with the decisions, but we are going to have to deal with it.

Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson said he's hopeful that a deal can be reached that will benefit Albertans and Americans.

"When I think about food security being top of mind to everybody in North America, I know that we're stronger together," Sigurdson said. "I think that we're going to be able to come to an understanding that the free flow of trade of agricultural products across the border is in the best interest of both countries."

Nate Horner, minister of finance, said he will be keeping a close eye on USMCA renegotiations.

"We're very U.S. trade exposed, so we'll do our very best to tell our story," Horner said. "I think we have a lot to offer, and I hope they see that value."

The leader of the Alberta NDP believes Trump's impact will go beyond markets, and he said the province should be prepared for mass immigration.

Not only did "moving to Canada" and related searches spike on Google Wednesday, but Trump has repeatedly promised to deport record-numbers of immigrants in the U.S.

"If the president-elect is able to go through on his mass deportation, we will have a massive amount of asylum seekers at our southern border - we need a plan for that," Naheed Nenshi said.

Political scientist Keith Brownsey fears the former president's comeback could also hurt diplomacy in political discourse.

Trump is well-known for his sometimes-crude style of political discourse.

For example, calling Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally disabled" and referring to African nations and Haiti as "shithole countries."

"He exhibited some and (has) spoken some rather frank and racist terms about some individuals and groups," Brownsey said.

"I don't see any hope for that golden age of political civility," he said.

Despite Trump having called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" and a "far-left lunatic," the prime minister posted his congratulations to Trump on social media Wednesday.

"The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world," Trudeau's post read in part.

"I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations."

Trump is expected to be sworn into office on January 20th.

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk