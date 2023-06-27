'We're going to look at all possibilities': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market moving again to keep costs down

Officials with the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (EDFM) say the market will be moving next spring, as the lease on its current building has become too expensive.

EDFM moved into its indoor, year-round location on 97 Street in 2019.

The market's executive director says the effects of the pandemic on the downtown core forced the board to make the decision.

"We love this old building, we've been here since 2019 and during the pandemic, and when the downtown core was basically a ghost town," Corinne Olson told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday. "So it was hard to maintain, keep the market going with the vibrancy without the vibrancy. We lost many vendors due to COVID."

"With our small group we can't keep passing these costs onto our vendors, so we have to look at something that’s attainable for us."

Olson added another problem the market has faced is losing clientele due to multiple moves over recent years.

"We formally used to be on 104 Street. And we moved to city hall. And then they moved into this building. So during those times of moving you lose that momentum and that customer traffic. We have so much work to do as far as educating folks that we're still here."

Olson says the EDFM lease on the building, which is owned by the city, is up next April.

The EDFM board will choose a new location for the market over the coming months.

"Maybe it's outside. Maybe it's trying to revitalize something that was there. We don't know until we try, but we're going to look at all possibilities."

"We've got our work cut out for us, but we're not afraid of that. We're hardworking people."

She's encouraging people to stay tuned to the EDFM social media channels for more information.