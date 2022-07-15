'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers

'We're in the dark': Edmonton family of woman killed in Ecuador want answers

Przemek Tatarczk & Marta Ganam Przemek Tatarczk & Marta Ganam

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island