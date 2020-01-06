EDMONTON -- The Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) are on pace to have their best season ever.

The Crusaders have never won a championship in their 44 years, but the team began to turn its fortune around last season with 44 wins and a playoff run.

That win total seems low now, with the Crusaders winning 35 of 38 so far this season and leading their division.

"People are talking … it's nice," said general manager Kyle Chase. "It's a feather in the cap, especially for the players."

"It's impressive we're on the map now," said head coach Adam Manah. "We've made a name for ourselves and that's credit to everyone that's involved."

Leading the way for Sherwood Park is a pair of second-year players catching the eye of NHL scouts: forward Carter Savoie and defenceman Michael Benning, brother of Oilers defenceman Matt Benning, who also played in the AJHL.

Chase told CTV News Edmonton every NHL team has interviewed the two. "NHL teams are salivating over them, for sure," Manah added.

Benning and Savoie are supporting each other through their NHL dreams, but they remain focused on winning the Crusaders' first championship.

"We think this is the group to do it this year so we're excited for what lies ahead," Benning said.

The Crusaders face the Whitecourt Wolverines at the Sherwood Park Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook