'We're ready to battle': Oilers visit Flames seeking Canadian-record 13th-straight win

Battle of Alberta, Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada, and a Canadian NHL team record on the line in Calgary.

It doesn't get much better than that for hockey fans on a chilly January night, as the Oilers face off against the Flames, for 13 straight wins.

"They're always motivated to beat the Edmonton Oilers. And we're always motivated to beat the Calgary Flames," Edmonton head coach Kris Knobaluch said Friday.

"But now, with our streak and them chasing us in the playoffs there will probably be even more of a rivalry. It'll be great."

With a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken Thursday, Edmonton has won 12 in a row.

That has them tied with the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the most ever by a Canadian NHL franchise.

The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the all-time NHL record with 17 consecutive wins.

"I'll be honest. I don't really care about the streak. I just want to win," defenceman Vincent Desharnais told reporters ahead of the trip to Calgary.

"We just want to go in there, get two points, and get out of there. We know it's going to be a big rivalry. We're excited for it. We're ready to battle."

The Flames are also a tough team to beat lately. Calgary has won seven of their last 10 contests and sits just four points back of Edmonton.

"It's a divisional game and a building that's hard to play in. So for us, it's going to take everyone to come out with a good team effort," defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

"They're a good team, playing some pretty good hockey right now too, so for us it's not going to be an easy task."

Sniper Leon Draisaitl said the Oilers always get "amped up" to play the Flames but have to stay focused.

"We have the chance to make history and we are aware of it. At the same time, we're still just looking to play our game," he told reporters.

"Right now, we're in the moment and we're just looking to get better and bank more points."

While the Oilers have fallen down 2-0 the past two games, Knoblauch said he's been impressed with his players' resolve to stick with their game plan, remain positive, and give and accept constructive criticism.

"I think maturity is easy when things are going well. Right now things are going pretty well," he said.

"We'll see how mature we are when things do get rocky and things are harder and things just aren't going our way. That's really the test of a true mature team."

Edmonton's hot streak has propelled them to sixth in the Western Conference, while their provincial rivals are ninth.

The Oilers and Flames faceoff in Calgary shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on CBC.