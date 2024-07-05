‘We’re really focused on guest experience’: 112th Calgary Stampede kicks off

Shannon Greer, the Calgary Stampede's communications and media relations manager, talks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about this year’s edition of 'The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.'

Michael Higgins: Calgarians obviously came together, navigating four weeks of water woes. How do you see the Stampede now helping transition the city out of a time of crisis?

Shannon Greer: As an agricultural society, the Calgary Stampede has always been crucially aware of the important role that water plays and in water conservation. So we've really been focused on three main areas, which are: reducing our water use, using non-potable water where we can, and bringing in water from outside of the City of Calgary where it's needed.

Michael Higgins: As many Albertans know, the outdoor water restrictions remain in place, but as you say, you are bringing in water. Where's that being used? Is that in the rodeo grounds for the chuckwagon races?

Shannon Greer: We're using non-potable water, so river water, for our western events. Grooming, so for the track, for cleaning the midway, and in other areas where we do not need to use potable water. We brought potable water in from outside of Calgary for different exhibits such as our log ride, our water ride. So when you are on Stampede Park and taking a walk through the midway, you will notice that there is a water feature ride and that is water that came from outside of Calgary that we trucked in. Something that folks might not know that's a bit neat is that for the midway game, some of those water games, that water was actually filled up in Manitoba from when the exhibits were there just before the Calgary Stampede and it's all recycled water. So they brought the water with them from Manitoba and it just continues to be reused as part of those games. So we've really been keenly aware of where we can reduce our water use. And we've been really creative with our exhibitors on how we can do that.

Michael Higgins: Maybe speak to that creativity. How big of an organizational challenge is it to meet the needs? Do you have a fleet of water trucks on standby?

Shannon Greer: We are fully prepared for this, but to be honest, we have really done our homework, so we feel ready to use non-potable water. We are very conveniently located along the Elbow River so that really helps us in terms of our location. So yes, we are absolutely ready for the Calgary Stampede and excited to share it with people from across the city and around the world.

Michael Higgins: And ready for the Stampede as well, the new BMO Centre. It's now open. A $500 million multi-year expansion. How does that factor into the full scope of this year of Stampede?

Shannon Greer: For folks who attended Stampede last year it will be an entirely new experience. We have so much more space, more than 500,000 square feet of more space, so it feels very spread out. There's a beautiful lawn outside of the BMO Centre, a great spot to relax, and then we have some new and exciting exhibits within the BMO Centre. The third floor of the BMO Centre has been transformed into a cabaret serving wines from our Stampede Cellar Showdown international wine competition and then it's paired with a cabaret show, dueling pianos. When you go down the escalators to the BMO Centre you'll see Fleur De Ville. They have created gorgeous flower displays that are inspired by country music stars that have either played at the Calgary Stampede or are connected to the Calgary Stampede. Our BMO Marketplace has more than 100 new vendors because of that additional space. So when you're on Stampede Park this year, it's going to be an entirely new experience. We were always very strategic about where we were placing exhibits and how we were making movement on Stampede Park but you can really tell that there's more space this year.

Michael Higgins: A place as well for attendees to go and maybe get some respite. You know, if it turns out to be a hot weekend is that somewhere to go?

Shannon Greer: Absolutely. Calgarians know that the weather changes very quickly. We have a phrase, ‘if you don't like the weather wait five minutes’. So to have these extra indoor spaces is key. It's a great spot to let a storm pass through or to beat the heat and rest your feet. You can go inside, grab a glass of wine in the wine garden or browse the marketplace. We also have really incredible free programming this year on our Stage of Wonders so there's lots of places to seek out some shade or rest your feet.

Michael Higgins: This is of course the 112th edition of the Calgary Stampede and those of us who've been and enjoyed it, a whole lot of tradition but you mentioned a moment ago new experiences as well. What's making this year so much more of a new experience outside of maybe the BMO Centre?

Shannon Greer: Well maybe I'll ask you. The food is always a draw, is there something that you look for in the food because we have more than 70 new and exciting foods this year and I think that's always something that draws folks in. Are you sweet? Are you a salty kind of person? What do you like?

Michael Higgins: I like a mix of both.

Shannon Greer: Then we have something for you, that is for sure. You'll remember last year that one of our more popular new foods was a ketchup and mustard ice cream. This year that same vendor has come back and brought the entire cheeseburger. So they took the condiments, added a bunch more things and now they have cheeseburger ice cream which is really exciting. Again, as I mentioned, we have more than 100 vendors in the BMO Marketplace, we have new shows on our Stage of Wonders, the Dog Bowl is back, that's another area where we've brought in potable water from outside the city. So when they're jumping into that dive tank you can be confident that that water was brought in. There is just so much to see and do. We do have our Stampede app back again this year and I would really encourage folks to download it so that they can see everything that there is to do on Stampede Park depending on what day they're coming.

Michael Higgins: And Shannon if we bring this back full circle, with the wind down to the water woes if Calgarians are in a mood to celebrate, good chance you could exceed last year's attendance figures?

Shannon Greer: Well, we don't really measure attendance in that way, we're really focused on guest experience. So while we have had strong attendance so far, we had nearly 1.4-million people attend Stampede last year which was close to the record that we set during our centennial celebrations in 2012. Wwe really want to focus on guests having a great time when they're at Stampede Park. We know that when they do they'll tell their friends, they'll come back next year, maybe they'll attend Stampede a few times during the 10 days of our July festival so while we're not looking too much at Stampede attendance, we really are focused on that guest experience.