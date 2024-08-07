'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill

For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.

One of the capital city's most popular summer events, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, starts Thursday night and runs until Sunday.

"Everything's going well. Ticket sales are great. Weather forecast is great. Doesn't get any better. We're very happy. We're really happy. The smoke stayed away," festival producer Terry Wickham told CTV News Edmonton at Gallagher Park on Wednesday.

"What we don't like to see is 35 C. It sparks forest fires that can affect us with smoke, and it's really hot to deal with. We're looking at 23 to 25 C temperatures, which actually is perfect."

Wickham is also excited about the lineup, which includes headliners Black Pumas, Blue Rodeo, and Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.

"There's all sorts of Grammy Award winners," he said. "Black Pumas are very popular. We had them confirmed in 2020, but of course, that festival didn't happen. So delighted to see them back. Ben Howard has been here before, very popular. Blue Rodeo, of course. There's only about 80 tickets left now for Blue Rodeo tomorrow night. And of course, the closing Alison Krauss with Robert Plant. Alison's been with us a few times before, but Robert, it's his first time at the festival, so we're really, really pleased about that."

The festival is offering free admission for Jasper residents Thursday night after wildfire destroyed part of the mountain town.

Wickham hopes the gesture will help Jasper residents find a "sense of community" as they remain away from their homes.