EDMONTON -- An Edmonton non-profit is looking for volunteers to help serve some of the city's most vulnerable.

Meals on Wheels launched their Volun-Tell 2 Friends campaign to attract new volunteers, ecouraging people to sign up themselves and to bring two friends with them.

"We're here to provide a healthy, good meal for you if you can't manage to get out, get it yourself, cook for yourself or anything like that. And we really do work with Edmonton's most vulnerable, who really need it," Karen Meurer with Meals on Wheels said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

"We really rely on volunteers," Meurer said.

On average, the organization needs 100 people per week in the kitchen plus 125 volunteer drivers.

Services include grocery delivery, frozen meals and daily meal deliveries.