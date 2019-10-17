The city gathered public feedback on a proposal to build a new tower in the Oliver neighbourhood at an open house on Wednesday.

A developer wants to build a new 17-storey tower on the northeast corner of 102 Avenue and 121 Street.

The proposed building is taller than the current zoning allows.

"There's a lot of 30-storey towers being built several blocks away. And then there's a lot of older stock, let's call it four or five stories, and we want to try and fill the middle," said Robert Horvath with Open Sky Developments. "We see an opportunity to do that with our size of building."

If approved by city council, the building will include 130 dwellings, limited commercial space and underground parking.