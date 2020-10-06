EDMONTON -- A staple of 124 Street's food scene is closing for good later this month.

Prairie Noodle Shop will continue to serve its popular ramen until Oct. 24 before their lease expires at the end of the month.

"Rather focus on all the reasons of why we decided to shut down — I'm sure some of them are pretty obvious — we wanted to end on a positive note and get in control of the situation making this decision, rather than waiting until the world fell apart around us," co-owner Arden Tse said.

Prairie Noodle Shop is located on 124 Street and 103 Avenue.