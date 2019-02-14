Robin and Jeannie Alton met on a dancefloor nearly 70 years ago and their love has only grown stronger ever since.

He’s a man of a few words, but every Valentine’s Day Robin gives his wife a card.

It seems like only yesterday we met.

The years have flown by.

You’re the centre of my universe.

“They’re very special. They make me cry when I read them,” Jeannie told CTV News.

The night they met, Robin was “absolutely petrified” to ask Jeannie to dance, but she was happy that he walked across the room for her.

“He was pretty cute, and we never danced with anyone else the rest of the evening.”

The Altons remember that first night fondly, and in turn lament that those vulnerable and spontaneous moments have now been replaced with a quick swipe to the right.

“Everything these days is instant,” Jeannie said. “Instant everything you wanna cook, instant relationships.”

For the Altons, the spark was instant but marriage requires effort. So what’s the secret?

“One of them is: don’t go to bed mad,” Robin said. “And makeup sex is really great.”

“Robin believes in the 17 or 20-second kiss in the morning. He likes to do that.”

“Keep kissing her until she starts to laugh.”

After Jeannie’s next birthday, the two will be 84, but their relationship never gets old.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett