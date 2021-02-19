EDMONTON -- Pe Metawe is Cree for ‘come and play’ – and that’s exactly what the owner of Pe Metawe Games is hoping people will do.

“Everyone is welcome… we want everyone to come and play,” David Plamondon told CTV News Edmonton.

Pe Metawe, set to officially open next week, is an Indigenous-owned gaming space located at 118 Avenue and 94 Street.

The shelves are stacked with a wide range of role playing games, board games, and card games.

While Plamondon doesn’t have a specific target demographic in mind, his priority is to provide a safe and inclusive space for those on the LGTBQ spectrum, people of colour, and other marginalized groups.

“It’s a call to action to say ‘this is a place of fun and engagement’,” said Plamondon. “Gaming should be accessible for everybody regardless of what their cultural background is, their racial background, their gender preference, their gender identity, their sexual preference. Gaming is a universal thing that everyone should be included and participate in.”

There are also two private gaming spaces available for rent for people who want a more immersive or curated experience when it is safe to do so.

"We see you and we know that you exist. We know that you want to enjoy these games and we want to make sure that you have an opportunity to do so in a place that 'a' encourages it and 'b' actively supports it in a way that's going to make it more viable for the industry,” explained Plamondon.

“We're voting with our dollars," he said. "We're saying that as a business we support those kinds of business decisions, we support that representation, and we will carry those games and we will always carry those games."

Pe Metawe Games officially opens its doors next week.