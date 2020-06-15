EDMONTON -- Métis members and leaders rallied outside an Edmonton courtroom Tuesday prior to a bail hearing for one of the men accused of shooting and killing two Métis hunters.

On March 28, Jacob Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, were shot and killed on a rural road near Glendon, Alta.

Family and friends of the victims have said that the two men were hunting to feed their families.

RCMP said a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between the occupants of two vehicles parked on the rural road northeast of Edmonton when Sansom and Cardinal were shot.

Glendon-area residents Anthony Bilodeau, 31, and Roger Bilodeau, 56, are both facing two counts of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Anthony Bilodeau was expected to see a judge in Edmonton for a bail review, and on Monday, the Métis Nation of Alberta invited it’s members to join.

“The MNA is deeply troubled and concerned with reports of so many incidents with strong overtones of racism in various areas of Alberta. We want justice to be served for these two kind and generous men and their families,” a statement from the Métis Nation of Alberta read.

The statement did not specifically call the killings racially motivated, nor did it detail the other incidents of racism it referred to.

The unsigned statement said both Sansom and Cardinal were citizens of the MNA.

“Our communities must feel safe as we work to uphold our traditional ways of life, including harvesting. The MNA maintains a strong stand against violence and racism in all its ugly forms,” the MNA said.

Sarah Sansom, Jacob’s wife, told the Canadian Press in May that she wasn’t sure if racism played a role in the deaths, adding she couldn’t understand why it happened.

“There's nothing that these two men could have done to justify dying over,” Sarah Sansom said in an interview from her home in Nobleford in southern Alberta.

The MNA asked supporters to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Court of Queen's Bench in downtown Edmonton.

Many helds signs saying "No Justice No Peace" and "Their Lives Matter" with pictures of Sansom and Cardinal.

CTV News Edmonton requested comment from the MNA Monday afternoon, but it was not immediately answered.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Edmonton’s Laine Mitchell