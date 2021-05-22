EDMONTON -- A new community initiative in Devon is teaching the public about boating safety with the help of the RCMP.

The town partnered with Leduc County RCMP, Devon Fire Rescue and Transport Canada to make sure boaters and paddlers have the information they need to stay safe on the water.

The program will run every second Saturday until the end of the summer. Officers will be inspecting safety equipment and operators licenses.

“We do have an officer on the street waving in the number of vehicles and vessels that we can handle here, so yes if you’re signaled to come in it is a mandatory check,” said Sgt. Chris Mosley with the RCMP.

“We are not writing tickets here today, we are doing education we want people to be safe, this is 100 per cent about safety and enjoyment on the river and not about enforcement.”

RCMP said the most important item that boater must, legally, have on board is a personal floatation device, like a life jacket.

There has been a large increase in people applying for boat licenses so far this year, according to Transport Canada.