The Town of Slave Lake remains on an eight-hour evacuation alert.

“We’re assessing it hour by hour and see where it goes," said Tyler Warman, mayor of Slave Lake.

“It would be extremely foolish for me to stand here and say we are 100 per cent safe and say there is nothing to worry about.”

As of about 10 a.m. Friday, the fire near Marten Beach was approximately 36 kilometres from the town and officials say it did not grow much overnight.

“Forestry’s doing a heck of a job out there. We’ve got CAT guards going up there; they’re doing a bunch of preventative burning with the wind pushing it in the opposite direction," Warman said.

"A lot of structure protection, a bunch of sprinklers that have been set up in the Marten Beach area."

However, there was another fire that started about 12 kilometres west of the town overnight.

“It’s less than two hectares in size, it was reported right away, tons of resources. We had nine fire trucks out there, multiple people, there’s an eight-man crew from forestry out there last night and they’re working throughout the day and that fire is classified as being held and we expect it to be extinguished later today," Warman said.

In 2011, a large portion of Slave Lake was lost to a wildfire. The mayor said they are drawing on lessons learned from that incident to prepare should the fire get any closer.

They have placed 24 water tanks in seven locations around town and have buses available should there be a need to evacuate.

Resources from Westlock, Westlock County and Maskwacis fire departments have also sent resources to help.

“We want to be overly cautious and prepared for whatever comes our way," Warman said.

He said anxiety is high in the community and urges residents to remain calm. The town has reached out to Alberta Health Services to provide support for anyone who needs it.

The town has also taken in 700 evacuees from other communities.

“Our hotels are full. We do have capacity to do more in a cot-style setting in an arena. That’s not obviously our ideal scenario for people especially since most things are looking long-term,” he said.

The town is no longer accepting new evacuees and ask that they follow directions issued in the Evacuation Orders provided by their own community or head to Edmonton.

Officials will provide an update on the situation Friday afternoon.