'We will focus on people': Alberta releases 10-year strategy for affordable housing

EDMONTON -

The provincial government released its 10-year strategy and new legislation to improve and expand affordable housing in Alberta on Monday, emphasizing building more public-private partnerships with housing providers.

The strategy maps out how Alberta will provide supports for vulnerable populations and expand the number of households served by affordable housing to 82,000 over 10 years – an increase of 25,000 more households, or more than 40 per cent.

Called Stronger Foundations, the strategic plan outlines how access to the affordable housing system will be improved by keeping it “sustainable” and “efficient.”

The direction of the plan was informed by the Affordable Housing Review panel completed in May of 2020.

In addition to the strategic plan, Alberta unveiled new legislation that would make it possible for the province to enter into joint affordable housing ventures through public-private collaborations.

Known as Bill 78, the new legislation would define affordable housing accommodation and providers, as well as create oversight mechanisms for any joint partnerships.

“If passed, this legislation will include opportunities for partnership, ensure appropriate oversight for new ventures, and improve the capacity of the housing sector,” said Josephine Pon, minister of seniors and housing.

Pon said that government investment alone cannot meet the demand and growing needs for affordable housing in Alberta.

Instead, the province has a role to play by providing funding and other incentives, in addition to allowing the number of operating agreements with private sector housing providers, housing management bodies, and non-profits to grow.

“The affordable housing review panel told us that government should not own the majority of affordable housing,” she added. “The government agrees.

“We will focus on people, not on the building, to support those that need affordable housing.”

NOT PRIVATIZING AFFORDABLE HOUSING: MINISTER

According to the province, from 2018 to 2020, the number of households waiting for subsidized housing increased by 34 per cent. There are approximately 57,000 households in government-subsidized housing, with more than 24,00 households waiting for accommodation.

As of April 2021, more than 110,000 low-income Albertans live in affordable housing, the province says.

Pon said that affordable housing in Alberta requires localized solutions that match a community's individual needs.

"One size doesn't fit all," she said. "Flexibility is a pillar of this strategy.

"Some people may say we are taking a step toward privatization," Pon added. "Let me be clear, this is not true. We are focusing on partnership."

AVOIDING RESPONSIBILITY: OPPOSITION

Lori Sigurdson, NDP critic for seniors and housing, said that housing is not something that should be offered through public-private partnerships.

"I am worried the UCP are trying to avoid their responsibility to provide safe housing to Albertans in this bill," Sigurdson said.

For her, the new legislation provides more questions than answers, like who will housing built through partnerships serve, what the standards of residences will be, and if private for-profit builders will receive incentives for completing affordable housing projects.

"I do not see a plan or vision to support people attempting to access affordable housing," Sigurdson added. "From what I see already, this bill is a plan to sell off Alberta's affordable housing stock.

"The government needs to build more housing, not sell it."