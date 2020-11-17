EDMONTON -- The mother of a three-year-old boy who died in a house fire on Sunday night is thanking the community for their support.

Shannon Dorward shared her loss in a social media post on Monday night.

Dorward said the family was cooking supper when a couch at the front of the home caught fire.

They were able to get two of her three sons outside safely but couldn’t find her youngest.

She said when the family tried to go back inside, the fire blew out the front windows.

Three-year-old Ryley was found by firefighters searching the home but he did not survive.

A friend of the family has started a GoFundMe to help the family cover funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday morning, almost $5,000 had been raised.