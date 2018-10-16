The Alberta Party has disqualified a candidate for a south Edmonton riding, after he attended an event critical of an Indian Supreme Court decision.

The party said Edmonton-Ellerslie candidate Yash Sharma attended and publicly supported an event that criticized the Indian court's decision to allow women to attend an ancient temple.

“This candidate’s comments and conduct do not reflect Alberta Party values, and we will not tolerate discrimination in any form,” party President Rhiannon Hoyle said in a statement.

Hoyle said the party had to “follow due process” by informing the board and having them vote to remove his candidacy.

The board, which includes party leader Stephen Mandel, voted unanimously to disqualify Sharma Monday evening.

Mandel said Sharma had “offered an unreserved apology,” but he didn’t have the confidence of the Alberta Party.

“In an era where division and hatred are increasingly on the rise, it is now more important than ever for all of our candidates to show strong leadership on the issue of equality and protecting human rights,” Mandel said.