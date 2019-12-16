EDMONTON -- Two people are facing drug and weapon charges after a resident spotted a suspicious vehicle outside his Sexsmith, Alta., home and phoned police.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, a Sexsmith resident spotted an unfamiliar vehicle with two people at the end of his driveway, RCMP said.

One of the occupants approached his house to ask for help because their vehicle was stuck. police said.

The homeowner called police, and when officers responded, they searched the vehicle and found 52 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of cannabis, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and brass knuckles.

Marissa LaLonde, 34, is facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Kevin McCrea, 31, was charged with unsafe transport of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

LaLonde and McCrea, both of Peace River, are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

Sexsmith is located approximately 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.