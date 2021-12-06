Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigation
Louis St. Laurent was placed on alert after a weapons complaint on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
A south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
The alert at Louis St. Laurent was lifted at 2:20 p.m., Edmonton Catholic Schools told CTV News, but police continue to investigate if there was a weapon at the junior high and high school.
No one was injured during the alert, police said on scene.