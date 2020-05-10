EDMONTON -- A 48-year-old man is facing a weapons charge and city police will be looking into the conduct of their own after an arrest in Old Strathcona on Saturday afternoon.

Eyewitness video shows several officers on-scene at the public washrooms at Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard after community workers say a man pulled a knife.

Police says officers deployed an unspecified tactic after efforts to take the suspect into custody failed.

He was then arrested without incident, and police say they recovered a knife.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shane Haman, 48, was later charged with possessing a weapon, causing a disturbance, and possession of a stolen credit card.

Police say the director of law enforcement was notified, and determined the use of force was "out of scope" so the matter was turned over to the Edmonton Police Service for review by an independent group of investigators.