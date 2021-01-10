EDMONTON -- A person was injured in what police are only calling a weapons complaint north of the downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to 118 Avenue and 95 Street.

A person sustained non-life threatening injuries; police would not describe the nature or severity of the injuries, or what kind of weapon was involved.

A "loud bang" was reported from the area around the time, but Edmonton Police Service wouldn't confirm it was related to the case.

Police did not take anyone into custody.