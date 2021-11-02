Weapons, drugs seized in Grande Prairie drug bust: RCMP

Edmonton -

Two people have been arrested and charged after several kinds of drugs and weapons were seized in Grande Prairie.

RCMP executed two search warrants in the city on Oct. 22 following a drug trafficking investigation. Drugs seized include what officers believe to be crystal meth, cocaine, and fentanyl; police also found a shotgun with ammunition, around $9,585 cash and multiple other items related to drug trafficking.

Jeffrey Lawrence Klimack, 36, and Denise Lynn Peirce, 32, face charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.