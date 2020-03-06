EDMONTON -- Daylight saving time kicks in early Sunday morning as clocks "spring forward" one hour.

But, we're going to roll the weather back to more "wintry" conditions this weekend too.

As Erin Isfeld said last night at 6: "Oh, good. We lose an hour of sleep, it'll be cold AND snowy. Perfect."

Arctic air is set to start dropping across the province from north to south today.

For Edmonton, that means our warmest temperature will be midday and then we'll cool through the afternoon.

We could have -10 wind chills in effect by supper time.

Saturday will have temperatures steady in the -10 range most of the day with less wind and the addition of snow.

Snow tapers off Sunday morning but we don't get a temperature rebound until Monday.

The heaviest snow this weekend will be in southern Alberta, especially the SW corner of the province.

10-30 cm is likely across the south.

The Edmonton region will almost certainly get snow. But, there's still a question of, "how much?".

Right now, 3-8 cm seems like a reasonable possibility.

But, if the track of that southern low pressure system were to shift, that would change things.

I'll post an estimated snowfall totals graphic later this afternoon.

After the weekend, temperatures return to the 0 to +5 range for highs Mon/Tue/Wed.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Increasing cloud. Wind: N 20-30 km/h this afternoon.

Temperature falling this afternoon.

Noon: 0

5 p.m.: -5

Tonight - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries.

Wind easing in the evening.

9 p.m.: -7

Saturday - Cloudy periods of snow. 3-8 cm likely.

Wind: NE 10-15 km/h

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

DST Starts - clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Clearing in the evening.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3