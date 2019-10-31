Weather conditions are expected to improve a bit as kids (and adults) get set to hit the streets for some trick-or-treating.

Wind will gradually die down through the early evening hours and the precipitation that quickly blasted through the area early this afternoon is headed south and moving out of the Edmonton area.

Wind has been gusting to around 40 km/h in Edmonton this afternoon.

Temperatures hit a high of 5 degrees at Noon and have been holding steady at 4 degrees since then.

We'll see temperatures just slightly above zero from 6 to 8pm and wind speed is forecast to drop to 10-20 km/h.