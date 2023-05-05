Weather outlook for wildfire areas in Alberta; showers likely Sunday

Some cooler temperatures and precipitation are on the way for the Drayton Valley area and the Edson/Entwistle region this weekend. But, for most areas in western Alberta, that precipitation likely won't amount to much.

Gusty southeasterly wind will continue to be an issue through the day Saturday and much of Sunday before tapering off Monday.

For the Fox Lake area, no such relief is on the way with temperatures remaining in the 20s through to Monday and gusty wind both Saturday and Sunday.

Drayton Valley forecast:

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with a high of 18 C and southeast wind around 20 gusting to 30 km/h.

Sunday - Cloudy with showers. 5 to 15 mm likely. High of 14 C and a southeast wind around 15 gusting to 30 km/h.

Monday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers, but no significant amount of moisture expected. Light wind and a high of 16 C.

Edson/Entwistle forecast:

Saturday - Sunny and windy with a high of 20 C. Southeast wind around 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Sunday - Cloudy with a few showers. 1 to 5 mm likely. High of 14 C and southeast wind around 10-20 km/h.

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud with a high of 17 C. Light wind.

Fox Lake forecast: