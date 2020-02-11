Weather warning in effect as heavy snow batters central Alberta
EDMONTON -- A weather warning is in effect for the Edmonton Metro area while continued snowfall made for a messy Tuesday morning commute that saw a number of crashes and major traffic tie-ups.
An Environment Canada warning issued at 10:14 a.m. cites "heavy bands of snow" moving through central Alberta.
"Visibility will be greatly reduced while under these bands, in some cases to less than 500 metres."
The agency expects between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow to accumulate, but notes the bulk of that snow has already fallen.
Edmonton police say they've received reports of 69 collisions today, including 12 involving injuries and five that were hit and runs.
511 Alberta's Twitter account was especially busy Tuesday morning as it reported crashes on Whitemud Drive at Rainbow Valley Bridge and on the Anthony Henday.
The QEII was also "covered/partly covered snow w/icy sections," 511 Albert said, adding snowplows were at working trying to maintain roads.
Edmonton police issued their own message pleading with drivers to "slow down and allow yourself extra time to get to where you are going today."
The snow-covered roads also caused lengthy delays, especially on the southwest part of the Henday.