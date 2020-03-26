EDMONTON -- Seniors homes across the country are coming up with unique ways to keep their residents connected.

All Seniors Care, which has 30 homes nationwide, has set up a social media initiative called "We care for seniors."

Residents are encouraged to write messages to their loved ones, and staff help send those messages out through Instagram.

Like many other seniors care companies, only essential visitors who provide direct, daily care to residents are allowed into their facilities, so this is just another way to stay-in-touch.

"We're just looking at fun different ways to come up with reach out," said Bruce Lillie of All Seniors Care. "They can reach out and that's what it is, having a bit of calm and fun during this time."

If you would like to send a message to a resident in an All Seniors Care facility, use the hashtag #WeCareForSeniors in any Instagram post.