Edmonton and area woke up to some fresh snow on the ground this morning.

But, no significant accumulation. As expected, most areas only received 1-3cm.

Areas to the north and east of the Edmonton region can expect the snow to continue this morning and then taper off later today as the system moves east.

2-4cm is possible for areas from Barrhead/Smoky Lake SE towards Lloydminster/Wainwright.

We have a risk of a few scattered flurries in the forecast for the Edmonton Metro Region overnight tonight and again later in the day (or in the evening) Thursday.

No significant snowfall is anticipated though. So, don't expect any accumulation.

The next chance for some accumulating snow will be early next week.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Daytime highs in Central and Northern Alberta will be 2 or 3 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Edmonton and area cools slightly to highs in the 0 to 5 degree range today and Thursday.

Warming up to highs in the 5 to 10 degree range in Edmonton and the rest of central and much of northern Alberta Fri/Sat/Sun.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

High: 3

Evening - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -2

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3​