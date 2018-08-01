After a warmer-than-average July, we're off to a hot start to August.

(more on July in a minute).

Temperatures should get close to 30 again today in the Edmonton area.

However, it's a one-off. We'll be back into the 22-26 degree range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

The back end of the Long Weekend has much of Central and North-Central AB returning to the 30-degree range.

Storm Risk:

Powerful thunderstorms are anticipated in the foothills this afternoon. Thsoe will track east across the province bringing heavy rain and a risk of large hail.

Environment Canada's Severe Prediction Ctr is suggesting the potential for golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail.

Most areas will NOT see severe storms. However, regions from Edmonton south to Red Deer and then due east along that corridor have the POTENTIAL for some severe storms later today.

There's also a risk of downpours and large hail with some storms in NW Alberta late today.

Recapping July 2018:

It was a warm & dry July in Edmonton.

The city averages 94mm of rain.

However, we only had 65-75mm this year.

The average high in 2018 was 24.8 degrees.

Long-term avg = 23.1

2018 had 4 days above 30 & 27 days above 20 (average is 24 days).

Of the 4 days that didn't get above 20...one was 19.9 and another was 19.8

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 28

Evening - 60% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

9pm: 18

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28​