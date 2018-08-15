Thick smoke poured into the Edmonton region overnight and early Wednesday.

It looks like air quality in most of Central and Northern Alberta will be poor through the rest of today.

Conditions in the Edmonton area may get a bit better Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has some new modelling that handled the past 24 hours fairly well.

It looks like it might be a bit off on timing. But, it did forecast things to get a lot worse from Tuesday to today.

That modelling shows the thickest smoke to be in west and NW Alberta Thursday.

The other factor that may work in favour of clearing the smoke is the chance of precipitation tonight.

We have a risk of thunderstorms in the foothills this afternoon.

A few of those showers and thunderstorms will track east across Central and North-Central Alberta this evening and overnight.

Areas around Edmonton and south towards Red Deer have a chance at seeing some of that action tonight.

Temperature Outlook:

Staying warm today, Thu/Fri/Sat - afternoon highs in the mid 20s in Edmonton.

"Cooling" to highs in the low 20s Sat/Sun/Mon.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Thick smoke with sunny breaks.

Air Quality: 8 - High Risk (very poor)

High: 26

Evening - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening & overnight.

9pm: 19

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Smoke may clear a bit in the afternoon.

30% chance of an evening or overnight shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 21