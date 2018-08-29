A pair of low pressure systems developing over Alberta today (one in the north, one in the south).

That means more cloud than sun for most areas AND almost everybody has a chance of seeing some showers.

There may also be some thunderstorms that develop in parts of Central and/or Northern Alberta this afternoon.

As those lows move to the east, we'll get into a cooler northerly flow Thursday.

So, temperatures will be in the 16-22 degree range in much of Central and Northern AB.

Tomorrow, we'll drop into the low to mid teens in across those same areas.

The long weekend is still shaping up (mostly) dry and a bit cooler than average.

Daytime highs should be in the 15-20 degree range in the Edmonton region through Sat/Sun/Mon.

LONGER-Range: there's a good chance we'll see some warmer air settle in over much of the province next week.

Looking even FURTHER out - if you read/heard about the Farmers Almanac Winter forecast and it's prediction of a cold & snowy winter - don't sweat it too much.

It'll be winter & there will be cold spells and some snow for sure.

However, there's a VERY HIGH likelihood that we'll be under the influence of an El Nino this winter.

In Alberta...that usually means a warmer & drier than average winter season.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 60% chance of showers late this afternoon.

High: 20

Evening - 80% chance of showers this evening.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower late in the day.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17​