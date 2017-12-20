It's the last day of Autumn.

Tomorrow (Dec 21) is the Winter Solstice and it's starting to "feel" a bit more like winter.

Temperatures in Edmonton stayed below zero on Tuesday for the first time since Dec 3rd and just the second time all month!

Get used to it.

We'll PROBABLY stay below zero until sometime in 2018.

Highs in Northern Alberta should be in the -8 to -13 range for the next few days.

Then...dropping into the -15 to -20 range next week (with parts of NE Albeta getting highs in the -20s)

Edmonton and area gets afternoon temperatures near average (in the -3 to -7 range) for a few days.

As of now, it appears we'll drop into the -10 to -15 range for afternoon highs Sunday/Monday and then get even colder next week.

HOWEVER...there's some uncertainty with where the back edge of the cold air will be.

An arctic airmass will dominate Manitoba, Saskatchewan and almost certainly Eastern Alberta next week.

The question is: does that cold blob back up to the mountains...OR...does the Upper Ridge over BC nudge far enough west to keep Edmonton mild?

At this point, we don't have a definitive answer.

So...for now...I'll go with the colder forecast and we'll see how this develops over the next few days.

Still no SIGNIFICANT snowfall in the forecast for the Edmonton area.

We have a few snowflakes in the area this morning. But, that won't amount to anything.

There's also a chance of some flurries/light snow early Thursday (that MIGHT give us a dusting to MAYBE 2cm).

Late Saturday also has a slight risk of some flurries (but no real accumulation).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few snowflakes this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: -5

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -8

Thursday - (Winter Solstice) Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries (especially in the morning)

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Monday - Mainy sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14​