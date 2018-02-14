Edmonton climbed to a high of 5 in the rain on Tuesday. This morning, the cold front is punching through bringing wind and another round of precipitation.

So, although temperatures held up around or above zero overnight, we’re set to slip below zero through the morning. Prepare for road conditions to get worse as the morning goes on.

One slight positive - Most of this morning’s precipitation has been snow instead of rain.

The snow should move out of the Edmonton area by midday and we’ll get some sunny breaks in the city this afternoon.

Snow will continue and intensify over the next 24 hours through the mountains and foothills. 10+ cm of snow is possible for many areas.

Arctic air crashes back into the province with temperatures dropping into the minus teens by this afternoon in most of Central and Northern Alberta.

Thursday looks sunnier with highs in the -10 to -15 range in Central and Northern AB.

Friday is shaping up SLIGHTLY warmer and then temperatures tumble again this weekend.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few periods of flurries this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Windy this morning and then calming this afternoon.

Temperature falling through the day

5pm: -12

Evening - Mostly cloudy

9pm : -17

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10

Temperature rising overnight

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -11