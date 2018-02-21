After a cold morning, milder air will move in from the WNW later today.

Morning temperatures are in the -20s around Edmonton and wind chills in the -30s.

By this afternoon, temperatures should climb into the -5 to -10 range in the Edmonton area and regions to the west.

Eastern Alberta will get to the -10 to -15 range this afternoon.

A low pressure system moving across northern Alberta will help generate some light snow in NW Alberta through today.

In the Edmonton area, we'll start the day with some sun. Increasing cloud through this afternoon may give us some flurries this evening.

A drier and milder pattern takes hold after today.

Daytime highs should be in the 0 to -5 range for most of the next 5 to 10 days.

Morning lows look like they'll mostly be in the -10 to -15 range.

We're still not seeing much chance of positive temperatures though.

Edmonton averages 12 days above zero in the month of February.

This year, we've had only 2. That's the fewest days above freezing in ANY February since 1979 (when we had none).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

High: -7

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2